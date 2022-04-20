SINGER SONGWRITER WORKSHOP & OPEN MIC!

Join us every 3rd Wednesday for a Songwriter’s Workshop and Open Mic! Singer Songwriter Workshop is a positive forum for Songwriters helping Songwriters to be better Songwriters. Supported and Sponsored by Summit County Circle.

If you have a song you are working on and would like feedback please bring 10 copies. This allows your peers to follow along as you present and give suggestions on the copy and will be returned to you. Some of attendees are the whole package, some are melody writers, and some are lyricists. Collaborations are encouraged! From time to time there will be special guests speakers to offer helpful subject matters like the basic of Music Theory, Curing Writers Block, Stage Presence and many more.

Please join us every month to enjoy the many talents of our local songwriters.

RSVP on Facebook!