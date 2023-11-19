The Music at Bath Concert Series presents Singers Companye, one of northeast Ohio’s premiere chamber choirs, on Sunday, November 19 at 4:00pm in the Sanctuary at The Bath Church (3980 West Bath Road, Akron; 330-666-3520). Under the direction of founding Executive Artistic Director Samuel Gordon, the ensemble primarily focuses on modern choral works with regular appearances on the finest music series in the region and has garnered superb reviews in Europe. Singers Companye has collaborated with Akron Baroque, the Canton Symphony, Kulas concerts, the National Gallery of Art Melon Concert Series, the Kylemore Abbey Series (Ireland), the International Choral Festival (Toloso,Spain), and the St. Patrick’s Cathedral Series (Dublin). The ensemble’s programming has attracted a long list of solo artists who frequently perform with them. All concerts in the series are free of charge; a free-will offering will be taken. For more information, visit www.musicatbath.org or call (330) 666-3520. Follow us on facebook.com/MusicAtBathConcertSeries and instagram.com/MusicAtBathConcertSeries.