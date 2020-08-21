The Singing Contractors in Concert at Ohio Star Theater

Contractors by day–singers by night... Josh Arnett and Aaron Gray are known as “The Singing Contractors”. They come from a long line of hammer-holders and super-singers. They are Indiana boys who get together on the job site and belt out a tune every once in a while. As actual contractors with the scars on their hands to prove it, they work hard. They love God and family and are humbled that so many people love to come and hear them sing.