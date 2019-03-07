Sip and Play: Game Night!

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Here at Bent Ladder, we like games. Especially board and card games. So we started a game night! We welcome all experience levels–from occasional Monopoly players to heavy Eurogame fans. We’ll bring a few games from our collections (probably mostly gateway-ish games that we think are a lot of fun), but you should definitely bring something you’re interested in playing, too. We’ll get a group together, get some different games going, drink some cider and wine, and have a ton of fun!

Sip and Play will recur on the first Thursday of every month, starting at 6:30 pm. All experience levels are welcome and encouraged, but you must be 21 or over after 7pm. Thanks!

For a full listing of upcoming events visit: bentladder.com/events/

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230
