The musical adaptation of the hit 1992 film, featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Academy Award-winner Alan Menken, and nominated for five Tony Awards (including Best Book, Best Musical, and Best Score).

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to REJOICE!