"Small Engine Repair"

None Too Fragile Theatre is back with "Small Engine Repair" by John Pollono, a comic thriller about former high school friends Frank, Swaino and Packie. None Too Fragile Theatre, 732 W. Exchange St., Akron. 2 p.m. or 8 p.m. $30. none-too-fragile.square.site

Theater & Dance
