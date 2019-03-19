SMFCC Monthly Membership Luncheon

Kent State University Hotel and Conference Center 215 S Depeyster St, Akron, Ohio 44240

Monthly Membership Luncheon

"Come Early to Connect"

Tuesday, March 19

11:15 am - Networking

11:45 am - Program Begins

Speaker: Lisa Aurilio, Chief Operating Officer

Akron Children's Hospital

Topic: History and Expansion of Akron Children's Hospital

Location: Kent State Hotel & Conference Center, 215 S. Depeyster St. - Kent

$20 Members / $25 Non-Members

Register: smfcc.com or 330.688.1579

Registration Deadline - Noon - Thursday, March 14

We regret cancellations will not be accepted after noon on Friday, March 16 and all no shows must be billed to meet our reservation guarantee. Please send a representative in your place if you find you are unable to attend.

Info

Kent State University Hotel and Conference Center 215 S Depeyster St, Akron, Ohio 44240
Business & Career
330-688-1579
