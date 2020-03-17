Sober Seventeenth

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Sober Seventeenth is a family friendly, alcohol-free celebration of the true spirit of the Irish holiday. The evening will include food, entertainment silent disco, and much more! Tickets are only $10, $5 for kids 5-12.

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music
3305644052
