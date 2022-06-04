Social Security: Your Questions Answered

Registration: yes

Short description: Learn how to maximize Social Security benefit amounts for the individual and spouse based on age, life expectancy, employment, and need. Attend in person or on Zoom. Registration is required.

Description: Presented by Josh Kaluzne from Edward Jones Financial Services. You may attend in person or via Zoom. If you prefer Zoom, you will receive an email with the participation weblink 2 days before the program. Register online, in person, or by phone at 330.896.9074.

