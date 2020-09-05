A socially distanced Peninsula Flea

Join us for the Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms – social distancing version! Our markets this year have been fantastic! Everyone must wear a face covering of some type and practice physical distancing. Our next market is July 11, from 10-4pm. We are an upscale market, now with booths spaced apart, featuring handmade, repurposed and vintage, high quality items from dedicated artists, crafts people and collectors, all wearing face coverings and excited for our market season! This is the last event for the season.

Our market will look a lot different this year! Watch our video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=My1QXm74OAM

We'll have our vendors 8 - 10 feet apart, in the barnyard, in the tree barn, and in the fields, where we are pleased to offer spacious grounds with a beautiful farm setting, for the safety of us all. The Peninsula Police will be monitoring traffic, so our market will not become crowded. We will be strictly following all social distancing recommendations and will be requiring everyone to wear a face covering on our property - as it's the right thing to do.

If you have a fever or are not feeling well, stay home and this applies to vendors as well as our marvelous shoppers and our staff! We need to ask that you do not touch items that you’re not purchasing - ask the merchant to show it to you instead. You’ll need to wait outside a booth for the space to empty to maintain your 6-foot social distancing rule.

We've set up self-serve sanitizing stations in each area, and staff will be sanitizing consistently. If you are immune compromised, please come after 3 pm, as the market is winding down, and if you need something - contact the merchants to pre order! We'll be posting the list on our Facebook page Peninsula Flea and Instagram @peninsulaflea

This is the sixth year for the Peninsula Flea, and our fifth year at Heritage Farms, a 172-year-old 5th generation family owned Christmas Tree farm. You'll enjoy shopping out under the trees, in the barns and down in the field, with over 65 amazing artists and vintage vendors that vary every month. Sorry, no dogs. This is a rain or shine event, there's no entry fee to attend and plenty of free parking on site.

Join us! Vendors – please find our application on our website - www.heritagefarms.com

Peninsula Flea at Heritage Farms

6050 Riverview Road, Peninsula, Ohio, 44264 (330) 657-2330

peninsulaflea@gmail.com

http://www.heritagefarms.com

https://www.facebook.com/PeninsulaFlea

https://twitter.com/PeninsulaFlea

https://www.instagram.com/peninsulaflea

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=My1QXm74OAM