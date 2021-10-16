Solon Fall Festival

2021 SOLON FALL FESTIVAL

Join us as we celebrate the best that the fall season has to offer. The 3rd annual Solon Fall Festival will feature a day full of fall family fun. There will be pumpkin decorating, pie baking contest, hayrides, football skills competition, music, backyard games, food trucks, and much more. The Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show has been asked to be a part of this event and host a pop-up market within the event. Don't miss out on the fun!

This event is currently accepting artisan/crafters/farmer's market and food truck vendors.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Solon Community Park

6679 SOM Center Rd.

Solon, OH 44139

DATE:

Saturday, October 16, 2021

TIME:

10:00am-4:00pm

