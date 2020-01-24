Galleries are open from 10-4, date listed is for public reception on the 24th.

Kristina Paabus In the solo exhibition, Something to Believe In, Kristina Paabus examines the systems that we use to control our surroundings – as well as the structures that try to control us. Our personal and cultural narratives are formed by tools such as language, architecture, Internet, beliefs, and government. Through abstraction and metaphor Paabus investigates the operations, fractures, and perceptions of these strategies to uncover the underlying common codes of our shared experiences.

As a first-generation Estonian-American, Paabus has been influenced by growing up in between these two cultures, histories, and places. Much of her creative work has focused on the lasting impact of Soviet occupation on both tangible and invisible spaces. Paabus creates hybrid spatial conversations that observe, interpret, and respond to experiences of attempted containment. This exhibition spans the past seven years of her multidisciplinary creative practice through drawings and sculptures. These speculative renderings translate visual remnants to question, disrupt, and abstract power structures.