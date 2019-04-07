Songs & Stories with Sam Sapp

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Families can enjoy animal and nature songs by singer/songwriter Sam Sapp by listening or singing along while learning about animals during this interactive concert. Meet in the auditorium. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 2-3 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Subscribe right rail