Meetings of SONGWRITER SUMMIT are open to the public and you don’t have to be a member to attend a meeting or two. Come to watch, join in on the discussions, and you’re welcome to share a song you’ve written. Bring 30 copies of your lyrics so others can follow along. (lyrics will be returned to you after the meeting, often with comments and suggestions written on them). Join us to experience Songwriter Summit! (the food is terrific too!)
Songwriter Meeting
2 Girls Cafe & Bakery 3707 Darrow Road, City of Stow, Ohio 44224
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Monday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBoo at the Zoo
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Flora & Ulysses”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatMurder in the Mansion
-
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBoo at the Zoo
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsYSU McDonough Museum of Art: Imin Yeh, Department of Art Lecture Series
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink3rd Thursday Akron
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsReception for Decennalia: 10 Years of Myers in Venice
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & DrinkDinner in the Valley: HALEoween
-
-
Health & WellnessAlzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
-
Friday
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatSpooky Science
-
-
Events in The 330 Outdoor ActivitiesS.I.G.H.T of Ohio Ghost Hunt at Midway Auto Wrecking
-
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatSpooky Science
-
-
Comedy Theater & DanceImprov Comedy Show- PNR Improv
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Outdoor ActivitiesGlassblowing Workshop: Pumpkin
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Outdoor ActivitiesGlassblowing Workshop: Pumpkin