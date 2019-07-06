Songwriter Showcase with Austin Cane

We are excited to have the very talented Austin Cane come and play for us!
2015 Blues Music Award Nominee (Formerly W.C. Handy Awards)
"Best New Artist Album" - One Heart Walkin' Blues Foundation - Memphis, TN
"Austin Walkin' Cane arrives bearing not only a cool blues calling card but a commanding voice and fiery Delta chops." The New Yorker
"If you like Muddy Waters, go see Austin Walkin Cane." Washington Post
Cali Blues & Folk Festival - Colombia https://youtu.be/qUneI4eZGf8
Sweet Mama Brown - Detroit, MI
https://youtu.be/ZTsh6zKaEIA
Website:
www.walkincane.com
All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!
For a full listing of upcoming events visit: bentladder.com/events/