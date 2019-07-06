Songwriter Showcase with Austin Cane

to Google Calendar - Songwriter Showcase with Austin Cane - 2019-07-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Songwriter Showcase with Austin Cane - 2019-07-06 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Songwriter Showcase with Austin Cane - 2019-07-06 18:30:00 iCalendar - Songwriter Showcase with Austin Cane - 2019-07-06 18:30:00

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

We are excited to have the very talented Austin Cane come and play for us!

2015 Blues Music Award Nominee (Formerly W.C. Handy Awards)

"Best New Artist Album" - One Heart Walkin' Blues Foundation - Memphis, TN

"Austin Walkin' Cane arrives bearing not only a cool blues calling card but a commanding voice and fiery Delta chops." The New Yorker

"If you like Muddy Waters, go see Austin Walkin Cane." Washington Post

Cali Blues & Folk Festival - Colombia https://youtu.be/qUneI4eZGf8

Sweet Mama Brown - Detroit, MI

https://youtu.be/ZTsh6zKaEIA

Website:

www.walkincane.com

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

For a full listing of upcoming events visit: bentladder.com/events/

Info

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330
3304851089
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Songwriter Showcase with Austin Cane - 2019-07-06 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Songwriter Showcase with Austin Cane - 2019-07-06 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Songwriter Showcase with Austin Cane - 2019-07-06 18:30:00 iCalendar - Songwriter Showcase with Austin Cane - 2019-07-06 18:30:00

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

June 26, 2019

Thursday

June 27, 2019

Friday

June 28, 2019

Saturday

June 29, 2019

Sunday

June 30, 2019

Monday

July 1, 2019

Tuesday

July 2, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail