Songwriter Showcase with Gretchen Pleuss & Cheezylicious

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

“As with some of her proudly stated musical heroes, which include Nick Drake, Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon, and Ani Difranco, Pleuss keeps the music above the standard, three-chord, coffee-house troubadour sound with some cool chord progressions (a la Mitchell) and grooves. Pleuss also trusts her lilting melodies enough to use her quiet, emotive alto to sell her lyrics.” – Malcolm X Abram, The Akron Beacon Journal

We also have Cheezylicious Food Truck serving up some outstanding grilled cheeses that will blow your mind. They will open at 5:30pm!

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

For a full listing of upcoming events visit: bentladder.com/events/

Info

