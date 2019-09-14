Songwriter Showcase with Gretchen Pleuss & Wootown Bagels

to Google Calendar - Songwriter Showcase with Gretchen Pleuss & Wootown Bagels - 2019-09-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Songwriter Showcase with Gretchen Pleuss & Wootown Bagels - 2019-09-14 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Songwriter Showcase with Gretchen Pleuss & Wootown Bagels - 2019-09-14 18:30:00 iCalendar - Songwriter Showcase with Gretchen Pleuss & Wootown Bagels - 2019-09-14 18:30:00

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

“As with some of her proudly stated musical heroes, which include Nick Drake, Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon, and Ani Difranco, Pleuss keeps the music above the standard, three-chord, coffee-house troubadour sound with some cool chord progressions (a la Mitchell) and grooves. Pleuss also trusts her lilting melodies enough to use her quiet, emotive alto to sell her lyrics.” – Malcolm X Abram, The Akron Beacon Journal.

And for the first time we will have Wootown Bagels coming out and serving up some deliciousness starting at 5:30pm!

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

For a full listing of upcoming events visit: bentladder.com/events/

Info

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330
3304851089
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Songwriter Showcase with Gretchen Pleuss & Wootown Bagels - 2019-09-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Songwriter Showcase with Gretchen Pleuss & Wootown Bagels - 2019-09-14 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Songwriter Showcase with Gretchen Pleuss & Wootown Bagels - 2019-09-14 18:30:00 iCalendar - Songwriter Showcase with Gretchen Pleuss & Wootown Bagels - 2019-09-14 18:30:00

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

August 29, 2019

Friday

August 30, 2019

  • Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Lock 3 Park

Saturday

August 31, 2019

Sunday

September 1, 2019

Monday

September 2, 2019

Tuesday

September 3, 2019

Wednesday

September 4, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail