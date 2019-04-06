Songwriter Showcase with Gretchen Pleuss

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

“As with some of her proudly stated musical heroes, which include Nick Drake, Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon, and Ani Difranco, Pleuss keeps the music above the standard, three-chord, coffee-house troubadour sound with some cool chord progressions (a la Mitchell) and grooves. Pleuss also trusts her lilting melodies enough to use her quiet, emotive alto to sell her lyrics.” – Malcolm X Abram, The Akron Beacon Journal

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230
3304851089
