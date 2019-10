A string trio, The High Moon Hermits pull from a broad base of influences. From The Band, Dylon and the Dead, to The Avett Brothers, and Greensky Bluegrass, from Flecktones to Funkadelic, there's a little bit of everybody crafted into their strange brew

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

For a full listing of upcoming events visit: bentladder.com/events/