Songwriter Showcase with Jeff Klemm & The Slop Truck

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Dubbed the "Hardest Working Man In Akron Show Business"

<http://thedevilstrip.com/jeff-klemm-unplugs-for-a-month-of-wednesdays/>American singer, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jeff Klemm is best known as frontman for the nationally touring MAID MYRIAD, <http://maidmyriad.com/> the voice behind DIAMOND KITES <http://diamondkitesband.com/> (formerly

known as JEFF KLEMM & THE LETTERS ) and guitarist in the now defunct VIA LOTUS. Klemm splits his time between his SOLO ACOUSTIC project and his Rock Bands. Jeff Klemm’s solo acoustic set showcases his craft of songwriting and versatility switching between original music and a highly refined reimagined cover song collection. A highly prolific songwriter, Klemm has released multiple albums with several different bands and has spent many years on the road touring America playing 41 states. Jeff Klemm is currently working on his second full length solo album, a full length with

Diamond Kites and the follow up to the critically acclaimed Maid Myriad album “With Haste On Its Breath" all while frequenting the NorthEast Ohio acoustic music circuit.

We will also have The Slop Truck here at 5:30pm serving up their delicious BBQ and more!!

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

