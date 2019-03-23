Songwriter Showcase with Jim Gill

It’s true that Jim Gill was a finalist in the new song competition at Kerrville’s Music Festival in Texas. It’s also true that he was the first runner-up in the 2006 Pittsburgh Singer/Songwriter competition and has toured throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and New England. It would not be a lie to state that he has shared stages with artists as renowned and varied as John Gorka, Michael Stanley and Tommy James and the Shondells. Nor is it a fallacy to divulge that he has seven sisters and no brothers. (I’ll let that sink in.) But perhaps most notably, Jim Gill may be most proud for winning a coloring contest in fourth grade. (It’s been discovered that the other kids in the class weren’t trying all that hard!)

Oh, and he sings and plays a guitar.

You can view Jim’s music website at www.JimGillMusic.com.

