Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller

Matt Miller was born and raised in Northeast Ohio. He started writing songs as a teenager with early influences in 90’s alt-rock. Upon honing his craft in Nashville, he’s expanded upon his sound through entwining multiple genres from R&B to Neo-Soul to create something familiar yet uniquely refreshing in the rock-world. Vulnerable and slightly unorthodox, his songs seek to evoke an emotional well-spring while integrating groove and tightly syncopated rhythms.

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

