Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Matt Miller was born and raised in Northeast Ohio. He started writing songs as a teenager with early influences in 90’s alt-rock. Upon honing his craft in Nashville, he’s expanded upon his sound through entwining multiple genres from R&B to Neo-Soul to create something familiar yet uniquely refreshing in the rock-world. Vulnerable and slightly unorthodox, his songs seek to evoke an emotional well-spring while integrating groove and tightly syncopated rhythms.

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230
3304851089
