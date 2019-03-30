Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller

to Google Calendar - Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller - 2019-03-30 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller - 2019-03-30 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller - 2019-03-30 18:30:00 iCalendar - Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller - 2019-03-30 18:30:00

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Matt Miller was born and raised in Northeast Ohio. He started writing songs as a teenager with early influences in 90’s alt-rock. Upon honing his craft in Nashville, he’s expanded upon his sound through entwining multiple genres from R&B to Neo-Soul to create something familiar yet uniquely refreshing in the rock-world. Vulnerable and slightly unorthodox, his songs seek to evoke an emotional well-spring while integrating groove and tightly syncopated rhythms.

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

For a full listing of upcoming events visit: bentladder.com/events/

Info

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Food & Drink
3304851089
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller - 2019-03-30 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller - 2019-03-30 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller - 2019-03-30 18:30:00 iCalendar - Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller - 2019-03-30 18:30:00
restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

March 11, 2019

Tuesday

March 12, 2019

Wednesday

March 13, 2019

Thursday

March 14, 2019

Friday

March 15, 2019

Saturday

March 16, 2019

Sunday

March 17, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail