Songwriter Showcase with Tommy Link

Tommy Link is an indie folk singer songwriter.

A wordsmith at heart, Tommy works to bring his lyrics to life, from his head and heart to the pages and stages.

Recommend for fans of classic songwriters such as Billy Joel, Jim Croce, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Carole King, George Harrison and Paul Simon, as well as modern influences like Regina Spektor, The Lumineers, Courtney Barnett, Michael Kiwanuka and Ray LaMontagne.

