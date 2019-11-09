Songwriter Showcase with Tommy Link

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230

Tommy Link is an indie folk singer songwriter.

A wordsmith at heart, Tommy works to bring his lyrics to life, from his head and heart to the pages and stages.

Recommend for fans of classic songwriters such as Billy Joel, Jim Croce, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Carole King, George Harrison and Paul Simon, as well as modern influences like Regina Spektor, The Lumineers, Courtney Barnett, Michael Kiwanuka and Ray LaMontagne.

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

For a full listing of upcoming events visit: bentladder.com/events/

Bent Ladder Cider and Wine 13550 Mount Eaton Rd, Doylestown, Ohio 44230
3304851089
