Songwriter Showcase with Zach

Zach is the troubadour of peace. Touring the country for 20 years, he brings his uplifting soulful folk-esque music to audiences of all types. Named Best Performer, Humanitarian of the Year in Akron and recently awarded the John T Looney Award for Justice and Peace, Zach's performance will bring a smile to your face. His 17th CD, Voice in the Wilderness is available now, and his 18th (featuring his band, the Bright Lights) will be out this spring. He is also the Executive Director and co-creator of the Big Love Network, which oversees Akron Peace Project, Akron City Repair, Yoga Summit, Summit of Faiths, and Hands On Sustainability 2025.

All guests must be 21 and over after 7:00pm Thank you!

For a full listing of upcoming events visit: bentladder.com/events/