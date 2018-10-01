Songwriter Summit Monthly Meeting

2 Girls Cafe & Bakery 3707 Darrow Road, City of Stow, Ohio 44224

Meetings of SONGWRITER SUMMIT are open to the public and you don't have to be a paid member to attend a meeting or two. Come to watch, join in on the discussions, and you're welcome to share a song you've written. Bring 30 copies of your lyrics so others can follow along. (lyrics will be returned to you after the meeting) Join us to experience Songwriter Summit! .... and the food is terrific!

2 Girls Cafe & Bakery 3707 Darrow Road, City of Stow, Ohio 44224 View Map
234-281-3033
