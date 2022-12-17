A SONGWRITERS CHRISTMAS - 12/17/2022

to

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:00 PM 5:00 PM

The Rialto Theatre

1000 Kenmore Boulevard, Akron, OH 44314

WWW.THERIALTOTHEATRE.COM

The Summit County Songwriter's Workshop presents local songwriters performing original Christmas and holiday songs.(This show is being recorded for an upcoming project )

And don’t forget Paninoteca is open now in The Rialto Living Room serving paninis, soups, desserts, and drinks Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. To place a to-go order, call 330-510-1486

Info

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - A SONGWRITERS CHRISTMAS - 12/17/2022 - 2022-12-17 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A SONGWRITERS CHRISTMAS - 12/17/2022 - 2022-12-17 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A SONGWRITERS CHRISTMAS - 12/17/2022 - 2022-12-17 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A SONGWRITERS CHRISTMAS - 12/17/2022 - 2022-12-17 15:00:00 ical
restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer22

Calendar of events

Wednesday

November 23, 2022

Thursday

November 24, 2022

Friday

November 25, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

tix

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required