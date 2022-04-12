Souls Extolled / Flock of Moons / Nervous Future @ The Rialto Theatre (Akron, OH)

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

Souls Extolled is an eccelctic modern rock band from Austin, TX with influences ranging from indie rock to ska punk and grunge. On tour promoting their 3rd studio album MMXXII, they'll be in Akron, Ohio on Tuesday, April 12th. With local support from Flock of Moons and Nervous Future, it's going to be an epic of night of badass rock music at The Rialto Theatre! SEE YOU THERE !!!

Presale- $5 / Day of Show- $8 ($3 surcharge for under 21 paid at door)

Doors @ 7PM - Show @ 7:30

Nervous Future

Souls Extolled

Flock of Moons

