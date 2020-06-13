Sounds of Summer - A Beach Boys Tribute at Ohio Star Theater

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681

These four incredibly talented guys have known each other since grade school and shared a love of 1960’s music and Beach Boys’ harmonies. The band has been playing across the nation since 2015, delivering audiences an authentic look and sound, taking them back to memories of the 1960s. Sounds of Summer has received praise for staying true to the Beach Boys sound.

Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
Comedy, Concerts & Live Music
855-344-7547
