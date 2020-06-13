These four incredibly talented guys have known each other since grade school and shared a love of 1960’s music and Beach Boys’ harmonies. The band has been playing across the nation since 2015, delivering audiences an authentic look and sound, taking them back to memories of the 1960s. Sounds of Summer has received praise for staying true to the Beach Boys sound.
Sounds of Summer - A Beach Boys Tribute at Ohio Star Theater
Ohio Star Theater 1387 Old Route 39 , Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681
