6/9 & 6/10 Sow and Grow Farm Festival & Plant Sale

Experience the past and present farming lifestyle, including draft horse demonstrations, oxen talks, wheel-plowing a garden, beekeeping and exploring the gardens on property maintained by the Great Lakes Brewing Co. and the Bath Gamma Garden Club. This year the Citizens of Hale auxiliary group holds a plant sale, offering special historic and heirloom annuals, perennials and herbs. Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Bath. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $5-$10. wrhs.org