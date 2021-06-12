Sow & Grow Pollinator Festival and Plant Sale

We have an exciting new focus for our annual Sow & Grow festival this year: pollinators! All of our historic sites open for the day will focus on fun demonstrations and unique interpretations that highlight historic connections to pollinators and their products (honey and beeswax).

We have also partnered some great community organizations to help us provide a full overview of different pollinators, their needs, and some basic ideas on how we all can help!

• Western Reserve Meadery will offer mead tastings

• Weber's Ice Cream - try traditional and honey infused ice cream flavors

• The University of Akron Field Station will talk about Monarch butterflies as pollinators and the importance of milk weed.

• Trail Light Farms - view draft horse ploughing demonstrations

• The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District will educate on pollinator friendly rain gardens

• Have a Hive and the Bee Collective will present information on beekeeping, honeybees, and native bees. They will also offer flavored honeys, soaps, and beeswax candles from various local artisans.

• Citizens of Hale Plant Sale selling heirloom plants, pollinators and herbs with significance to Northeast Ohio

During the festival, enjoy lunch at Café 1810 in the Visitor’s Center or shop The MarketPlace at Hale Farm & Village. The MarketPlace features handcrafted at Hale items as well as many other Ohio made crafts and souvenirs.

Admission for all activities is $12 for adults, $6 for children 3 – 12 years of age, and free for members, youth under 3 years and active military.