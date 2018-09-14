9/14 Spooky Hike & Fire% Enjoy a short night hike to see what might be lurking in the woods, then relax and enjoy marshmallows while listening to campfire tales. Bring your own stick, and we'll provide the marshmallows, while supplies last. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org