Spooky Hike & Fire

to Google Calendar - Spooky Hike & Fire - 2018-09-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spooky Hike & Fire - 2018-09-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spooky Hike & Fire - 2018-09-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Spooky Hike & Fire - 2018-09-14 19:00:00

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

9/14 Spooky Hike & Fire% Enjoy a short night hike to see what might be lurking in the woods, then relax and enjoy marshmallows while listening to campfire tales. Bring your own stick, and we'll provide the marshmallows, while supplies last. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 7-8:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info
F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Events in The 330, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, This & That
to Google Calendar - Spooky Hike & Fire - 2018-09-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spooky Hike & Fire - 2018-09-14 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spooky Hike & Fire - 2018-09-14 19:00:00 iCalendar - Spooky Hike & Fire - 2018-09-14 19:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

September 13, 2018

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

  • Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That

    -

    Derby Downs

Sunday

September 16, 2018

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Wednesday

September 19, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail