Spooky Science is back every Friday and Saturday in October from 4-9pm!! Come experience non-scary family fun with lots of interactive & educational science activities for everyone to enjoy! You’ve never connected with nature like this before!

At Spooky Science, we teach you in a fun & exciting way about the parts of nature that may creep you out such as spiders, snakes, and bats, and we’ll show you that they’re not so scary after all. What a perfect time of year to celebrate and educate your families about the natural world! Come discover the not-so-spooky nature secrets hidden beneath our noses!

List of Activities LIST OF ACTIVITIES

Enchanted Trees

Wicked Plant Conservatory

Hidden Secrets of Nature

Nature's Vibrations

Seeing is Believing

Eft Exploration

Incredible Insect Gallery

Bioluminescence Trail

Dragonfly Creek

Fantastic Frogs & Toads

Super Spiders

Magical Muck

Loveable Legs

Admission ADMISSION

Purchase tickets at the door. Non-member Spooky Science admission is $10 per person for ages 3 & up. Admission for members is $7 per person. Event admission is free for children ages 2 & younger.

Spooky science is all about explaining the mysteries of nature and dispelling fear with knowledge and understanding! We can’t wait to learn with you all and help you to connect with nature in a new, fun, non-scary way!

For more information about our Spooky Science, please visit https://www.beechcreekgardens.org/spooky-science-2021.