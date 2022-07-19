Spotlight Series (Virtual)

Adoption Network Cleveland 12200 Fairhill Road, Floor A3, Akron, Ohio 44120

During our Spotlight Series, we will be using art and entertainment mediums to frame discussions on adoption, foster care, parenting, and life. This series is structured just as a book club, but to include books, film, TV series, podcasts, social media platforms, musical artists, theatre, etc. Discussion are meant to be family conversations, and youth 11+ are invited to participate. Register: https://bit.ly/CalendarANC.

216-482-2320
