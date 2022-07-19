During our Spotlight Series, we will be using art and entertainment mediums to frame discussions on adoption, foster care, parenting, and life. This series is structured just as a book club, but to include books, film, TV series, podcasts, social media platforms, musical artists, theatre, etc. Discussion are meant to be family conversations, and youth 11+ are invited to participate. Register: https://bit.ly/CalendarANC.
Spotlight Series (Virtual)
Adoption Network Cleveland 12200 Fairhill Road, Floor A3, Akron, Ohio 44120
Kids & Family
