The Spring 2019 Canton-Akron VegBash is a one evening celebration of vegan and vegetarian cuisine featuring the food of several amazing restaurants and caterers, live music from one of NE Ohio's hottest cover bands, shopping, food product exhibits, local non-profits, family activities and more. A selection of beer, wine and libations will be offered.

Tickets purchased IN ADVANCE (online) are $10.00 for adults and $8.00 for children 6 to 12 years old and seniors 65+. Children 5 and under are admitted free. Tickets purchased AT THE DOOR are $12.00 for adults and $9.00 for children 6 to 12 years old and seniors 65+.

ALL paid tickets will include $5.00 in food vouchers that can be used at any of our participating food vendors the evening of the event.