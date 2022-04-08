Celebrate the opening night of new Summit Artspace exhibitions. See exhibits including "When We Share Our Wounds," which has pieces like this one, "Sympathy for the Caged Bird," by Nick Lee. See the spring exhibits until June 25. Summit Artspace, 140 E. Market St., Akron. 5-7 p.m. summitartspace.org
Spring Exhibitions Opening Night
Art & Exhibitions
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
