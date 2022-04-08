Spring Exhibitions Opening Night

Summit Art Space 140 East Market St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Celebrate the opening night of new Summit Artspace exhibitions. See exhibits including "When We Share Our Wounds," which has pieces like this one, "Sympathy for the Caged Bird," by Nick Lee. See the spring exhibits until June 25. Summit Artspace, 140 E. Market St., Akron. 5-7 p.m. summitartspace.org

Art & Exhibitions
