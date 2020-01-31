Spring Festival Gala

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Join The University of Akron's Confucius Institute as we celebrate the 2020 Lunar New Year of the Rat on Friday, January 31st. Dinner begins at 6pm at the Akron Art Museum, tickets are $5 per person. The 8pm performance is at the Akron-Summit County Public Library Auditorium. This is a family friendly event for the Akron community.

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
