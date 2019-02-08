Spring Festival Gala

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Join The University of Akron's Confucius Institute as we celebrate the Chinese New Year's Spring Festival Gala Friday, February 8th. Dinner will begin at 6pm at the Akron Art Museum followed by an 8pm performance at the Akron Summit County Public Library Auditorium. Tickets are $5 and sold at the museum door. For more information contact the Confucius Institute a330-972-2013 or nee@uakron.edu

330-972-2013
