Spring Fling Walk with Mercy's Door Pet Rescue

Come and walk with your dog to help raise funds for Mercy's Door Pet Rescue Inc. at our third annual Spring Filing Walk! Don't have a dog? That's fine, we'd still love for you to join!

Meet us on Saturday, May 19th at 11:00 A.M. at Allardale County Park in Medina (401 Remsen Rd. Medina, Ohio 44256). We are suggesting a $10 donation per handler to join us on this group walk. For this donation, you will get a raffle ticket to win a high valued prize basket. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased as well to increase your chances of winning! All proceeds will go directly towards the care of our dogs. We will have merchandise and adoptable dogs on site, too!

Mercy's Door Pet Rescue is a non-profit pet rescue organization in Northeast Ohio. For more information, please check our website at www.mercysdoorpetrescue.org. You can also find us on Facebook (Mercy's Door Pet Rescue Inc.) and Instagram (@mercysdoorpetrescue). We look forward to meeting you!