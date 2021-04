Spring Picnic Days on the Farm

Pack a picnic and spend the day at Hale Farm & Village, enjoying crafts, nature and trade demonstrations on select dates. Hale Farm & Village, 2686 Oak Hill Road, Peninsula. April 24 & 25, May 1-8 10 a.m.-2 p.m., May 9 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free members, $6 nonmembers. halefarm.org