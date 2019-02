Fish Fry Dates: March 5, 15, 22, 29 and April 5th. 5 PM - 7:30 PM

Adult meal $12.00, Senior Meal $10.00

includes 1 piece of fish OR 4 pierogi's OR 2 fish tacos; a side salad, 2 sides, a beverage and a dessert.

Kids Meal $7.00

includes 1 slice of pizza OR 1 piece of fish OR 2 pierogi's; 1 sides, a beverage, and a dessert