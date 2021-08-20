Join this Roaring '20s-themed black-tie affair at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens for its 25th annual gala, "Speakeasy," which features dinner, dancing, live music, prohibition-era spirits and more. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 6 p.m. $300 individual tickets. stanhywet.org
Stan Hywet Gala: Speakeasy
to
Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
