Stan Hywet Gala: Speakeasy

to

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

Join this Roaring '20s-themed black-tie affair at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens for its 25th annual gala, "Speakeasy," which features dinner, dancing, live music, prohibition-era spirits and more. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 6 p.m. $300 individual tickets. stanhywet.org

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
