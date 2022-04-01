Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens 2022 Season

to

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

The Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens season begins. This year, the focus will be how the Seiberling family used the estate to entertain family and friends as well as the wider Akron community. An exhibit in the manor house will showcase how the estate was used as an event space. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. Tuesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. stanhywet.org

Info

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
to
Google Calendar - Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens 2022 Season - 2022-04-01 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens 2022 Season - 2022-04-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens 2022 Season - 2022-04-01 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens 2022 Season - 2022-04-01 10:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

March 31, 2022

Friday

April 1, 2022

Saturday

April 2, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required