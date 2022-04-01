The Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens season begins. This year, the focus will be how the Seiberling family used the estate to entertain family and friends as well as the wider Akron community. An exhibit in the manor house will showcase how the estate was used as an event space. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. Tuesdays-Sundays 10 a.m.-6 p.m. stanhywet.org
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens 2022 Season
