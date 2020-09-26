Stark County Artists Exhibition

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646

On view September 26—January 17, 2021

Mark your calendars for a virtual reception and awards ceremony to be held LIVE on Facebook on September 26 at 7:00pm! The Massillon Museum has held this annual juried show for more than 30 years.

massilon museum
