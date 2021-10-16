The Massillon Museum's annual Stark County Artists Exhibition will be on view from October 16, 2021 through January 16, 2022. There will be an exhibition reception on October 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with awards announced at 7:00 p.m.
Stark County Artists Exhibition
to
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646
Art & Exhibitions
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & DanceSing with Me: Session III
-
-
Art & Exhibitions"Woven: The Human x Nature Relationship"
-
-
Kids & FamilyFall Fun on the Farm
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsCoffee with the Collection – Afterimages: Geometric Abstraction and Perception
-
Thursday
-
Kids & FamilyGeneral Meeting Led by Linda & Elaine
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & DanceSing with Me: Session III
-
-
Art & Exhibitions"Woven: The Human x Nature Relationship"
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: