Stark County District Library Author Series: Eric Litwin

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

The original author of “Pete the Cat,” “The Nuts” and “Groovy Joe” sings and talks about his life. Registration is required. Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 10-11 a.m. Free. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio View Map
