Steam in the Valley

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Boston Mills and Riverview roads, Akron, Ohio

Experience a living history event aboard the Nickel Plate Road steam locomotive no. 765 this September at Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad on September 21-22 and 27-29.

Aboard the two-and-a-half-hour ride, passengers will enjoy live 40’s style music, an onboard quartet, and an opportunity to deboard for an exclusive photo run-by at Indigo Lake. The train gives a vintage-themed atmosphere perfect for a special day out. Historical reenactors will be roaming about the station and train to give off the excitement of the 1940’s. We encourage guests to dress for the occasion in their best 1940’s or 50’s look.

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Boston Mills and Riverview roads, Akron, Ohio
Train Ride
