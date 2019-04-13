Steel Drum Band

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Daron Roberts was born and raised in the beautiful Caribbean island nation of Trinidad and Tobago and is a multi-faceted percussionist, composer and performer, currently based in Illinois where he serves as a Graduate Assistant at Northern Illinois University, studying with steel pan virtuoso Liam Teague. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $11-$22. uakron.edu

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
