Did you know? 1 in 59 children, their families, and countless thousands of adults live with autism. Locally, we estimate some 20,000 people are living with autism in the Greater Akron region today. You can make a difference for these individuals and their families by participating in Akron's Step Into Autism one mile fun walk.
Cost to register Step Into Autism is a team-based fundraising event and does not have a registration fee, but encourages teams to raise money for t-shirts and other prizes.
The event includes:
- Step Into Autism one mile walk
- Resource Fair including over 40 vendors
- Kid's Zone with inflatables
- Carnival games
- Kid's Fun Run around the bases
- T-shirt design contest
- Sensory Zone
- Food, refreshments & music
All money raised supports programs and services for those affected by autism in the Greater Akron area. REGISTER HERE- https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=71639