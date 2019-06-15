Did you know? 1 in 59 children, their families, and countless thousands of adults live with autism. Locally, we estimate some 20,000 people are living with autism in the Greater Akron region today. You can make a difference for these individuals and their families by participating in Akron's Step Into Autism one mile fun walk.

Cost to register Step Into Autism is a team-based fundraising event and does not have a registration fee, but encourages teams to raise money for t-shirts and other prizes.

The event includes:

- Step Into Autism one mile walk

- Resource Fair including over 40 vendors

- Kid's Zone with inflatables

- Carnival games

- Kid's Fun Run around the bases

- T-shirt design contest

- Sensory Zone

- Food, refreshments & music

All money raised supports programs and services for those affected by autism in the Greater Akron area. REGISTER HERE- https://runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=71639