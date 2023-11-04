Stitching Meditation

Learn a creative approach to meditation through stitching on fabric. This method focuses on the process (as opposed to a finished product) to help us observe our thoughts and focus the mind while creating a stitched piece of cloth. Stitching can also create the “relaxation response” a state that introduces a feeling of calm. We’ll discuss materials to use, look at examples of contemplative stitching, and you’ll create a personalized stitch mantra to use during our practice. I hope you will join me for this relaxing afternoon as we connect with ourselves, each other, and our creative spirits. Materials provided: a piece of cotton fabric, embroidery floss, needle, and a handout with resources and ideas for further exploration and information. Please bring a pair of fabric scissors. And if you prefer, a small (4-6 inch) wooden embroidery hoop (optional).